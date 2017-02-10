'Band of Brothers' veteran Edward Tipper dies in Colorado
In this June 8, 2011, photo, Edward Tipper is honored by David Martin during a program hosted by The Greatest Generations Foundation at the Daniels Fund in Denver. Tipper, a World War II paratrooper who was portrayed in the HBO series "Band of Brothers," has died at age 95. He died Feb. 1, 2017, in the Denver suburb of Lakewood, said his daughter, Kerry Tipper.
