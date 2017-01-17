The Edge Theater Company Presents Burn this
The Edge Theater Company presents "Burn This" January 13 through February 12 with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 6:00 p.m.; Monday, February 6 at 8 p.m. No performance on Super Bowl Sunday, February 5. Tickets are $28; $22 on February 6, and are available online at www.theedgetheater.com or by calling 303-232-0363 . Group rates are available.The Edge Theater , 1560 Teller Street, Lakewood CO 80214.
