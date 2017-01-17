The Edge Theater Company Presents Bur...

The Edge Theater Company Presents Burn this

Tuesday Jan 17

The Edge Theater Company presents "Burn This" January 13 through February 12 with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 6:00 p.m.; Monday, February 6 at 8 p.m. No performance on Super Bowl Sunday, February 5. Tickets are $28; $22 on February 6, and are available online at www.theedgetheater.com or by calling 303-232-0363 . Group rates are available.The Edge Theater , 1560 Teller Street, Lakewood CO 80214.

