Supervisors, planning commission briefed on Rio Road small-area plan

Representatives of a firm hired by Albemarle to study future redevelopment around the intersection of U.S. 29 and Rio Road have presented the first phase of their work to the county's Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission. "If you're doing a painting, you've got to get the main composition pieces together before you fill in the leaves and the trees," said Vlad Gavrilovic, a principal with the Renaissance Planning Group The company was hired by the county with $65,000 of funding that comes from a grant from the Virginia Office of Intermodal Planning.

