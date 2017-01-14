Solar company accused of scamming 15 ...

Solar company accused of scamming 15 Colorado consumers of $450,000

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: Denver Post

A judge granted Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman a preliminary injunction against Lakewood-based Guaranteed Solar for allegedly selling customers solar energy systems that never materialized, scamming 15 Coloradans of $450,000. The injunction, granted Friday by a Jefferson County District Court judge, bans the company from selling solar energy systems, according to a statement from the attorney general's office .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakewood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 3 min Respect71 26,770
Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman... 20 min Respect71 21
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr tbird19482 44,030
BangItAmmo.com (Apr '14) 5 hr Brad 5
Mexicans (Mar '14) 15 hr Victor Y 113
News How two small cities became the kings of cannab... 16 hr Say it aint so Moe 1
News Solar company accused of scamming 15 Colorado c... Jan 14 Solarman 1
See all Lakewood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakewood Forum Now

Lakewood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakewood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Climate Change
 

Lakewood, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,568 • Total comments across all topics: 278,007,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC