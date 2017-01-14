Solar company accused of scamming 15 Colorado consumers of $450,000

A judge granted Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman a preliminary injunction against Lakewood-based Guaranteed Solar for allegedly selling customers solar energy systems that never materialized, scamming 15 Coloradans of $450,000. The injunction, granted Friday by a Jefferson County District Court judge, bans the company from selling solar energy systems, according to a statement from the attorney general's office .

