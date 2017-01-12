PostNet Moves Headquarters;Hires Field Directors

January 16, 2017 - PostNet, the leading printing and shipping franchise with 650 locations across 10 countries, has moved its global headquarters from Denver's historic LoDo district to the lively Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, Colo. The new office, located at 143 Union Boulevard, Suite 800, in the 10-story Wells Fargo building, is now the company's new base of operations.

