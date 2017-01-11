New Lakewood Police chief looks to provide stability in first year
New Lakewood Police Chief Dan McCasky isn't planning any big changes to the department in his first full year in the position - those are just coming with the job. McCasky says 2017 will be about providing a stable environment and getting a vision in place for the future with plans for two new division chiefs and more newcomers to the command staff in addition to some big new changes coming in 2018, such as the regional communications dispatch center in the county.
