Moving and Lovely "Man of La Mancha" in Lakewood
So I was pleased to see that Performance Now Theatre Company was bringing it to the stage at the Lakewood Cultural Center. I enjoyed the show, with its strong vocals, traditional but still interesting staging, and meaningful message that treating people well, in spite of their place in life, can raise them up to be better than they are.
