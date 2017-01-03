Man hanging unconscious by backpack o...

Man hanging unconscious by backpack on Arapahoe Basin chairlift is...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: LongmontFYI

A man who got tangled in an Arapahoe Basin chairlift Wednesday morning and was hanging unconscious from his neck was cut down by a professional slackliner who climbed up a lift tower, slid approximately 30 feet across the lift's cable and cut him free with a knife tossed from ski patrollers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakewood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 55 min Respect71 43,831
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr Respect71 26,649
News Kathy Sabine (Sep '07) 6 hr Dahli 111
Denver tar (Nov '14) 10 hr Sammy 97
Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman... 13 hr tbird19482 13
last post wins! (Feb '11) 17 hr Princess Hey 26,268
My Friend Got My Mom Pregnant (Apr '12) 21 hr Tolmarah 91
See all Lakewood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakewood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Jefferson County was issued at January 10 at 4:29AM MST

Lakewood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakewood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Lakewood, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,808 • Total comments across all topics: 277,773,714

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC