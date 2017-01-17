Lechuga's Makes It a Duo With New Lakewood Location
Sydney Stroup, owner of Lechuga's at 3609 Tejon Street, isn't content to wait for inevitable gentrification to sweep her old-school eatery into the heap of lost northside restaurants. Instead, since taking over from Chuck Lechuga and Rachel Vigil in 2014, she's been extending the Lechuga's brand.
