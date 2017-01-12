Lakewood police arrest two men in fat...

Lakewood police arrest two men in fatal 7-Eleven stabbing

Lakewood police have arrested two men for investigation of homicide in the Jan. 4 death of a man who staggered into a 7-Eleven before collapsing near the front counter. Charles Joseph Martinez, 32, and Lawrence Angelo Arellano, 48, have been booked for investigation of first-degree murder, said Steve Davis, spokesman for the Lakewood Police Department.

