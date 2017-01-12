Lakewood police arrest two men in fatal 7-Eleven stabbing
Lakewood police have arrested two men for investigation of homicide in the Jan. 4 death of a man who staggered into a 7-Eleven before collapsing near the front counter. Charles Joseph Martinez, 32, and Lawrence Angelo Arellano, 48, have been booked for investigation of first-degree murder, said Steve Davis, spokesman for the Lakewood Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Lakewood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Flordia Gator
|43,944
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|tbird19482
|26,732
|Solar company accused of scamming 15 Colorado c...
|3 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|Fri
|1 Big Shlong
|112
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|Fri
|Lroue
|22
|Andrew Vigil Denver's infamous murder (Aug '14)
|Fri
|unknown
|4
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|Fri
|CNL555552
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lakewood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC