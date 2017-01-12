Interior Department has yet to addres...

Interior Department has yet to address 2 decades of data manipulation at lab

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: American Thinker

Two Interior Department scientists working at the Lakeland, CO lab manipulated data from 1996 to 2014, when their fakery was finally discovered. But the Interior Department has not punished the two scientists as of yet and no one at the agency knows how to prevent the same thing from happening again.

