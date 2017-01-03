Denver awards $120 million contract to revamp checked baggage screening at DIA
Denver International Airport and the Transportation Security Administration are set to begin a $120 million renovation on an underground level to consolidate the final screening of checked bags. The City Council on Tuesday night approved a three-year contract for that amount with Lakewood-based Ludvik Electric Co., the main contractor.
