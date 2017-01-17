Death notices, Jan. 19, 2017

Survivors include her husband, Roy D.; two sons, Kevin R. of Grand Junction, and Colin L. of Greeley; two daughters, Kathleen Leverett of Lakewood, and Erin Noller of Golden; and five grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Charles; two sons, Kevin of Tustin, California, and Gary of Anaheim, California; one daughter, Debbie Grace of Denver; one brother, Donald Bell of Parachute; and one sister, Pauline La Porte of Detroit, Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.