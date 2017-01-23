Another Restaurant is Leaving the Sta...

Another Restaurant is Leaving the State of Colorado

A sign posted on the door of the Lakewood location over the weekend says the restaurant closed Friday and that final paychecks would be mailed or deposited by Jan. 24. Google shows two locations in the Denver metro area are all closed, and the company's website does not list any Colorado locations. Fort Collins and Loveland both had Lone Star Steakhouses just a few years ago.

