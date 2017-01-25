Annual Colorado bill to advance relig...

Annual Colorado bill to advance religious liberty rights dies in committee

The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce is tired of debating doomed bills over religious liberty, and, moreover, chamber president and CEO Kelly Brough said arguing over it every year is "dangerous" for Colorado. "The very dangerous and divisive message that comes with this bill is one of lack of respect for others," she told a state House committee Wednesday afternoon.

