The Action Center provides shelter for Lakewood family battling homelessness

The Echelmeier family gathers in the kitchen of their new home before dinner on Nov. 9, 2016 in Lakewood. The family are, from left, Rachael, holding Sarah, 1; Hannah, 14; Patricia, 2, being lifted by her father, Sean; and Jon, 7. The Echelmeiers, an extended family of nine, plus two dogs, experienced a spiral toward homelessness earlier this year, at one point cramming into a single hotel room for about three months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.