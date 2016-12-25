The Action Center provides shelter fo...

The Action Center provides shelter for Lakewood family battling homelessness

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Denver Post

The Echelmeier family gathers in the kitchen of their new home before dinner on Nov. 9, 2016 in Lakewood. The family are, from left, Rachael, holding Sarah, 1; Hannah, 14; Patricia, 2, being lifted by her father, Sean; and Jon, 7. The Echelmeiers, an extended family of nine, plus two dogs, experienced a spiral toward homelessness earlier this year, at one point cramming into a single hotel room for about three months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakewood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 6 min Respect71 43,397
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 14 min Respect71 26,494
merry christmas 47 min tbird19482 10
Denver tar (Nov '14) 2 hr Looking around De... 72
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... 4 hr Looking in Denver 9
What are billets on a truck 14 hr Tafron 4
Project New Americana Movement 16 hr Project New Ameri... 1
See all Lakewood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakewood Forum Now

Lakewood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakewood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Health Care
 

Lakewood, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,570 • Total comments across all topics: 277,378,338

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC