Southwest Plaza strengthens its "community feel"
Valerie French and her daughter, Lola French, 7, shop the selection of locally made items in the Maker's Market at Southwest Plaza in Littleton. Southwest Plaza is in its first holiday shopping season as a newly renovated, community-focused mall with updated shops featuring a focus on independent, community areas for people to socialize and modern mountain inspired decor.
Lakewood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|10 min
|Respect71
|43,427
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Gang
|65
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|5 hr
|Respect71
|26,440
|truth about the jews and israel
|9 hr
|Aterrificphart
|2
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|20 hr
|Thomad
|695
|Clinton Causes Massive Illegal Immigration
|21 hr
|Lacresa
|5
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Tue
|Tobias
|1,137
