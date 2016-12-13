"Scream" bandit who hit Lakewood bank...

"Scream" bandit who hit Lakewood bank sentenced to 371 years in prison

Tuesday Dec 13

A gunman - who robbed a Lakewood bank with two others and wore "Scream" masks as they committed a string of crimes - was sentenced Tuesday to 371 years in prison. Miguel David Sanders, 29, was found guilty last month in Jefferson County District Court of multiple felony counts for his role in a November 2015 bank robbery and crime spree.

