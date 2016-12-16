PHOTOS: Christmas in Colorado through the years
Outdoor Barbecue Is Good For Warming Hands As Well As Filling Tummies On Cold Day Children from Children's Asthma Research Institute and Hospital are joined by Don Colao, dressed as Father -Christmas, near barbecue fire Saturday, at Larimer Square in 1972. They viewed a puppet show, as part of the Christmas Walk celebration which began Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Lakewood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|11 min
|Respect71
|43,427
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Gang
|65
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|5 hr
|Respect71
|26,440
|truth about the jews and israel
|9 hr
|Aterrificphart
|2
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|20 hr
|Thomad
|695
|Clinton Causes Massive Illegal Immigration
|21 hr
|Lacresa
|5
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Tue
|Tobias
|1,137
Find what you want!
Search Lakewood Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC