Man enters Lakewood 7-Eleven with mys...

Man enters Lakewood 7-Eleven with mysterious gunshot wound to derriere

Friday Dec 30

A man entered a 7-Eleven early Friday morning with a single gunshot wound to the butt and no recollection of how it happened, according to authorities. The man was taken to Denver Health Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, said Jenny Fulton, spokeswoman for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

