FirstBank's CEO, president announce retirements on same day
FirstBank chief operating officer Jim Reuter, left, has been named the Lakewood-based bank's new CEO with the retirement of John Ikard, not pictured, and president Dave Baker, right. FirstBank is ushering in the new year with new leadership after both its CEO and president announced their retirements Thursday.
