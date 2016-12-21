Energy Fuels: Positioned To Lead The American Uranium Renaissance

The uranium price hit a 10-year low of $17.75 USD per lbs in these past weeks, which is close to 90% off the 2007 high - the cure for low. The world's electricity output has grown steadily at an average rate of 3.4% CAGR, from 2009 to 2014, in the face of turmoil following the world economic crisis of 2008.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.