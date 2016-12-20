Colorado wildlife experts work to nurse gull injured while eating a chicken nugget
Wildlife experts will continue to keep a careful eye on a gull injured while trying to eat a chicken nugget after tests - and consultation with Dr. Jeff Baier of Animal Planet's "Rocky Mountain Vet" - failed to show why the bird isn't eating well. The ring-billed gull was injured when it crashed into a window in Lakewood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Lakewood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|lides
|43,519
|what is wrong with you people????
|7 hr
|Keith
|16
|merry christmas
|9 hr
|tbird19482
|1
|JonBenet murder: premeditated by Patsy?
|10 hr
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|10 hr
|tbird19482
|26,471
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|14 hr
|Johnny F
|105
|Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06)
|14 hr
|Shalizar
|383
Find what you want!
Search Lakewood Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC