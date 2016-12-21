Car stolen while pregnant Colo. mom gets ready to go to hospital
A Lakewood, Colorado, couple says their car was stolen while they were getting ready to go to the hospital because the mom-to-be thought she was in labor, CBS Denver reported . Turns out, she wasn't actually in labor yet, but they didn't know that at the time, and the thief left the family without transportation at a critical time.
