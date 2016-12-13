Business Q&A: Grace Dog Training & Behavior, Lakewood

Business: Grace Dog Training & Behavior Address: 1930 Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday Founded: 2015 Contact: 303-238-3647, gracedog.com Employees: 5 Q: How did you get involved in this business? A: I've been a dog trainer in the Denver Metro Area since 2001. Q: What distinguishes you from other businesses in your category? A: We are different than other dog-related businesses because we get it - we have experienced what many owners are going through with their furry family members.

