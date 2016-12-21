Beaming Moon Over Denver: Skywatcher Snaps a Long Supermoon Exposure
Astrophotographer Jeff Warner took the image of the supermoon rising over Denver as captured from Green Mountain in Lakewood, CO on Nov. 14, 2016. A beam of light appears to pierce through the sky in this stunning long-exposure of the supermoon full moon of November.
