Lakeland boy gets middle finger stuck in desk
Crews at Station 2 and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to help a little boy who got his middle finger stuck in the metal components of his school desk. Once they freed his finger from the desk, they took the chance to take a photo.
Read more at ABC Action News.
