Lakeland boy gets middle finger stuck...

Lakeland boy gets middle finger stuck in desk

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: ABC Action News

Crews at Station 2 and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to help a little boy who got his middle finger stuck in the metal components of his school desk. Once they freed his finger from the desk, they took the chance to take a photo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12) Jun 28 carefulthere 86
News Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish Jun 21 Melissa 1
News Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08) May '17 RandyR 38
News Naked man caught on video trying to hide a stat... May '17 andet1987 7
News Victoria Lindsay Fight Video Online: Teen Beati... (Apr '08) May '17 Ezmire 64
News Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07) May '17 B1M1P1 88
Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13) Apr '17 sbhvkc 22
See all Lakeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakeland Forum Now

Lakeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Lakeland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,476 • Total comments across all topics: 282,254,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC