Woman steals donated clothes from church
On Sunday, May 14 and on Saturday, June 3, are the two times Annie is believed to have stolen clothes from the church. The surveillance footage shows Annie driving to the back of the Catholic church, opening the donation box, emptying it of all the bags of clothes and placing the donated clothes into the back of her white Ford Taurus.
