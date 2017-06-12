Woman arrested for stealing church donations

A woman in Polk County was arrested on Wednesday after being caught on surveillance video stealing clothes that had been donated to Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Lakeland. The surveillance video shows 54-year-old Annie Southerland, of Lakeland, drive around to the back of the church on May 14 and on June 3, take bags of donated clothing from the donation box, and loaded them into her white Ford Taurus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.