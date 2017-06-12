Woman arrested for stealing church donations
A woman in Polk County was arrested on Wednesday after being caught on surveillance video stealing clothes that had been donated to Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Lakeland. The surveillance video shows 54-year-old Annie Southerland, of Lakeland, drive around to the back of the church on May 14 and on June 3, take bags of donated clothing from the donation box, and loaded them into her white Ford Taurus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|Naked man caught on video trying to hide a stat...
|May 27
|andet1987
|7
|Victoria Lindsay Fight Video Online: Teen Beati... (Apr '08)
|May 24
|Ezmire
|64
|Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07)
|May '17
|B1M1P1
|88
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Sue
|84
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Apr '17
|sbhvkc
|22
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit... (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|strange things go...
|24
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC