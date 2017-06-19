Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma'...

Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish

There are 1 comment on the ABC Action News story from Monday, titled Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish. In it, ABC Action News reports that:

MooMoo, the Lakeland grandma, has one last wish as she battles brain cancer -- to see Willie Nelson.

Melissa

Auburndale, FL

#1 2 hrs ago
in a world that lately seems filled with hate and terror, there's a man that goes out of his way for a complete stranger. Willie Nelson is now my hero, this is just a great story, thanks for sharing!
