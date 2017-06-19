Tigers' 1st-round pick Matt Manning sizzles in Connecticut debut
After spending the last months at extended spring training in Lakeland, Fla., Manning was transferred to Class A Connecticut this week. On Tuesday, Manning fired 4 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and one walk and striking out nine in a 9-0 Opening Day win for the C-Tigers .
