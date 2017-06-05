Thief caught stealing motor oil from ...

Thief caught stealing motor oil from a 7-Eleven in Florida

Hysterical CCTV video shows the moment undercover cop caught 7-Eleven thief red-handed - with FIFTEEN bottles of motor oil and 30 DVDs stashed in his baggy jeans Detective Phil Ryan was sitting in an unmarked car outside a 7-Eleven in Lakeland, Florida last week when he saw Hall walk into the store He then proceeded so see Hall stuff 15 bottles of motor oil and 30 DVDs in his pants before walking out of the store and back to his car Hilarious video shows the moment that a thief tried to steal 15 bottles of motor oil and 30 DVDs from a convenience store by stuffing them in his baggy jeans, before je was caught by an undercover cop.

