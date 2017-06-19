Therapist arrested again for sexual m...

Therapist arrested again for sexual misconduct

On September 12, 2016, the Lakeland Police Department began to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct by psychotherapist, Anthony H. Conti Jr. Conti is a licensed Mental Health Counselor at Tony Conti, M.A. Counseling Center, located at 1962 E. Edgewood Drive in Lakeland. Six victims were identified and charges were filed with the State Attorney's Office.

