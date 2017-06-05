Stolen backhoe used in attempt to rob ATM
A would-be robber used a stolen backhoe to try and steal money from a Bank of America ATM in Forestville, Maryland. Although the backhoe did an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to the ATM machine, police say the man didn't actually get away with any cash.
