Rabid raccoon attacks cat in Lakeland

A rabid raccoon was discovered in the north Lakeland area, and it led to the death of a cat and the quarantine of a dog for six months, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. On Monday, a resident on Gibson Shores Drive heard his pet cat screeching on the patio.

