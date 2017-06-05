PCSO: Man tried to put motor oil, DVDs in pants
A man was arrested in Polk County after deputies say he tried to steal motor oil and DVDs from a gas station by putting them in his pants. A Polk County Sheriff's Office Detective was parked in an unmarked car outside the 7-Eleven on Duff Rd. in Lakeland, when he saw a man wearing baggy blue jeans walk into the store.
