Packinghouses struggle to maintain supplies amid greening Posted Jun 3, 2017 at
Stories of the fatal bacterial disease citrus greening often focus on growers, who have seen their annual harvest decline by more than 70 percent because of greening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|Naked man caught on video trying to hide a stat...
|May 27
|andet1987
|7
|Victoria Lindsay Fight Video Online: Teen Beati... (Apr '08)
|May 24
|Ezmire
|64
|Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07)
|May 4
|B1M1P1
|88
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Sue
|84
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Apr '17
|sbhvkc
|22
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit... (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|strange things go...
|24
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC