NOAA hurricane center once housed at MacDill opens Friday in Lakeland
After more than two decades at MacDill Air Force Base, the federal government's hurricane hunters were scheduled to open a new headquarters Friday morning at Lakeland Linder Regional Airport. For agt least the next decade, Lakeland will be home to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Aircraft Operations Center, said NOAA Capt.
