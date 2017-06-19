Historic Lakeland mural to be restored

In the early 1960's George W. Jenkins Jr. proudly presented a tile mosaic mural in front of his Publix on Memorial Boulevard in Lakeland. Jenkins could have never imagined that more than 50 years later, the building would sell and someone would paint over the colorful mural.

