Florida man falsely dubbed 'child predator' flees town

Utpaul Patel of Lakeland, Florida, came across a two-year-old girl who had wandered away from her parents on Saturday The girl was brought to the area by her parents who were playing in a softball game at a local ballvfield Patel declined to press charges against Strickland because he emphathized with a father's fear for his child's safety Hours later, locals took to social media to warn against 'child predator' Patel, who felt his life was in danger and skipped town with his family A Florida man trying to help a two-year-old girl find her parents was beaten up by the girl's father who mistakenly thought he was trying to abduct her, it was reported on Tuesday.

