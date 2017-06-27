Florida man falsely dubbed 'child pre...

Florida man falsely dubbed 'child predator' flees town

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Utpaul Patel of Lakeland, Florida, came across a two-year-old girl who had wandered away from her parents on Saturday The girl was brought to the area by her parents who were playing in a softball game at a local ballvfield Patel declined to press charges against Strickland because he emphathized with a father's fear for his child's safety Hours later, locals took to social media to warn against 'child predator' Patel, who felt his life was in danger and skipped town with his family A Florida man trying to help a two-year-old girl find her parents was beaten up by the girl's father who mistakenly thought he was trying to abduct her, it was reported on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12) Sun sharon c 85
News Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish Jun 21 Melissa 1
News Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08) May 29 RandyR 38
News Naked man caught on video trying to hide a stat... May '17 andet1987 7
News Victoria Lindsay Fight Video Online: Teen Beati... (Apr '08) May '17 Ezmire 64
News Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07) May '17 B1M1P1 88
Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13) Apr '17 sbhvkc 22
See all Lakeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakeland Forum Now

Lakeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Lakeland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,280 • Total comments across all topics: 282,063,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC