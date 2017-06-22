Florida kitten finds new home with po...

Florida kitten finds new home with police officer

A lost kitten spotted on a street corner in Lakeland, Fla., over the weekend now has a new home with a police officer. The kitten was found by Lakeland Police Officer Cardin early during his shift, so he grabbed a box and put her safely in the kennel at the station.

