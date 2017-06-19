FL: New Transit Facility Honors Former Lakeland Mayor

June 20--LAKELAND -- A new northside bus and carpool hub was named in honor of former Lakeland Mayor Gow Fields, and dedicated to him and two other black transit officials who spent their careers promoting the cause of public transportation in Polk County. A marble obelisk at the facility is inscribed with Fields' name, as well as the names of retired Citrus Connection employee Dean Kirkland-McMillan and retired Florida Department of Transportation planner Jan Parham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.