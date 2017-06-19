FL: New Transit Facility Honors Forme...

FL: New Transit Facility Honors Former Lakeland Mayor

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mass Transit

June 20--LAKELAND -- A new northside bus and carpool hub was named in honor of former Lakeland Mayor Gow Fields, and dedicated to him and two other black transit officials who spent their careers promoting the cause of public transportation in Polk County. A marble obelisk at the facility is inscribed with Fields' name, as well as the names of retired Citrus Connection employee Dean Kirkland-McMillan and retired Florida Department of Transportation planner Jan Parham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08) May 29 RandyR 38
News Naked man caught on video trying to hide a stat... May 27 andet1987 7
News Victoria Lindsay Fight Video Online: Teen Beati... (Apr '08) May 24 Ezmire 64
News Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07) May '17 B1M1P1 88
Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12) Apr '17 Sue 84
Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13) Apr '17 sbhvkc 22
News 'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit... (Oct '16) Apr '17 strange things go... 24
See all Lakeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakeland Forum Now

Lakeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Lakeland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,218 • Total comments across all topics: 281,892,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC