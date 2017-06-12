Evacuations underway in Lakeland due to gas leak
The Lakeland Fire Department was called to 316 East Palm Drive around 10:30 a.m. in response to the strong smell of gas. Upon arrival, LFD crews discovered that a four-inch gas line was hit by construction workers and that gas was leaking and quickly filling the surrounding neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|Naked man caught on video trying to hide a stat...
|May 27
|andet1987
|7
|Victoria Lindsay Fight Video Online: Teen Beati... (Apr '08)
|May 24
|Ezmire
|64
|Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07)
|May '17
|B1M1P1
|88
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Sue
|84
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Apr '17
|sbhvkc
|22
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit... (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|strange things go...
|24
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC