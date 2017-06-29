Dad Beats the Crap Out of Good Samaritan Who Was Trying to Help His Lost Kid
Dad's not sorry, says "I saw this man with my daughter in his hands walking toward the parking lot. What would you do?" When a man noticed a little girl wandering by herself near a softball game in Lakeland, Florida, he correctly assumed the child was lost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|friend from the 70s (Jul '16)
|3 hr
|friends from the ...
|2
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|Jun 28
|carefulthere
|86
|Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish
|Jun 21
|Melissa
|1
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May '17
|RandyR
|38
|Naked man caught on video trying to hide a stat...
|May '17
|andet1987
|7
|Victoria Lindsay Fight Video Online: Teen Beati... (Apr '08)
|May '17
|Ezmire
|64
|Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07)
|May '17
|B1M1P1
|88
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC