Carole J. LaSalle
Carole J. LaSalle, 82, of Lakeland, Florida, formerly of Seymour, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Lakeland. Born in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of Ronald and Coletta Swartz, both of whom preceded her in death.
