Carjacking suspect hops onto moving p...

Carjacking suspect hops onto moving planea s wing in attempt to hijack it

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

A suspect accused of stealing a van managed to get to a nearby airport and hop on the wing of a plane preparing to take off, before being captured. According to police, the victim, Allen Stokes, Jr. of Orlando was working along Harden Boulevard as a surveyor for National Data and Surveying Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12) 11 hr carefulthere 86
News Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish Jun 21 Melissa 1
News Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08) May 29 RandyR 38
News Naked man caught on video trying to hide a stat... May '17 andet1987 7
News Victoria Lindsay Fight Video Online: Teen Beati... (Apr '08) May '17 Ezmire 64
News Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07) May '17 B1M1P1 88
Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13) Apr '17 sbhvkc 22
See all Lakeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakeland Forum Now

Lakeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Lakeland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,410 • Total comments across all topics: 282,092,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC