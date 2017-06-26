Accused burglars strip business of thousands of dollars worth of copper in Temple Terrace
Patience led to payoff for a local business after two men were arrested and accused of stealing a large amount of copper. Temple Terrace police say 34-year-old Timothy Sutton Jr. of Lakeland and 39-year-old Edward Hudson of Tampa are responsible for burglarizing Fortune Plastic and Metal on Maislin Drive Friday.
