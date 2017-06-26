Accused burglars strip business of th...

Accused burglars strip business of thousands of dollars worth of copper in Temple Terrace

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: WFLA

Patience led to payoff for a local business after two men were arrested and accused of stealing a large amount of copper. Temple Terrace police say 34-year-old Timothy Sutton Jr. of Lakeland and 39-year-old Edward Hudson of Tampa are responsible for burglarizing Fortune Plastic and Metal on Maislin Drive Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12) 14 hr carefulthere 86
News Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish Jun 21 Melissa 1
News Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08) May 29 RandyR 38
News Naked man caught on video trying to hide a stat... May '17 andet1987 7
News Victoria Lindsay Fight Video Online: Teen Beati... (Apr '08) May '17 Ezmire 64
News Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07) May '17 B1M1P1 88
Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13) Apr '17 sbhvkc 22
See all Lakeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakeland Forum Now

Lakeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Lakeland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,298 • Total comments across all topics: 282,095,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC