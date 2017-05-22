VIDEO: Fowl play! Swan chases cop...
In a post on the Orlando Police Department Facebook page, a video shows an officer being chased around a patrol car by a swan. The post read, "Hey Swan! Leave our officer alone! We can't overstate the hazards our officers face on the job!" The Lakeland Police Department, which has to deal with swans on a regular basis, helpfully sent a message via their Facebook page.
