Two Time Mr. Top Gun winner, Jack Diaz and his Fouga Magister

For the second time, Jack Diaz flying his 1/4.5 scale Fouga Magister, earned the title of Mr. Top Gun at the 2017 Scale Invitations at Paradise Field in Lakeland, FL. Jack first took the title in 2015 and again, as last time, Jack also earned the 1st place slot in the Expert class.

