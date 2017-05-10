Top Gun Snapshots - Great Pix from the Flightline
We're very excited for 2017 Mr. Top Gun winner Jack Diaz, but there were a whole lot of other amazing airplanes at this year's Scale Invitational in Lakeland, FL. Check out these great shots from Top Gun photographers and competitors, David Hart, Barry Vaught, Rich Uravitch, Sean Curry and Ray Lebonte.
